Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $6.92 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

