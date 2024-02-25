Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $694,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,695 shares of company stock valued at $27,655,260 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $260.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.