Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,184 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Guidewire Software worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.

Get Our Latest Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.6 %

GWRE stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.