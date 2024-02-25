COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded COPT Defense Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NYSE CDP opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.15%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

