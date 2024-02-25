CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

