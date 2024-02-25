Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

