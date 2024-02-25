Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Up 21.9%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) was up 21.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 212,822,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,416% from the average daily volume of 14,039,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Trading Up 21.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

