Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,959 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $86,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

