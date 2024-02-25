Cosmos Hits 24-Hour Volume of $113.15 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and $113.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.32 or 0.00019946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00071674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,960,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

