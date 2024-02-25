CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CSGP opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its position in CoStar Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 49,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

