Covestor Ltd Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $90.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,183 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

