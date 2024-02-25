Covestor Ltd Grows Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in IAC were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
IAC Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ IAC opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.31. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85.
IAC Company Profile
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
