Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $583.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $597.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.