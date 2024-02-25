Covestor Ltd Has $101,000 Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $122.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

