Covestor Ltd Has $107,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.