Covestor Ltd Has $112,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UBER opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.