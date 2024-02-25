Covestor Ltd Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $29,745,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $2,627,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

