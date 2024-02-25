Covestor Ltd Has $99,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.27.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $263.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $267.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.