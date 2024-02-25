Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

