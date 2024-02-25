Covestor Ltd Purchases 2,013 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 203.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

