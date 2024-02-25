Covestor Ltd Raises Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 27.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 202,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 43,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,921,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 234.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Times

New York Times Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.08. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.