Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,825 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $37,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Credicorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Credicorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 534,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $170.53 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

