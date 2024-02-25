CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $112.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.16.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.