Critical Comparison: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable 12.23% 3.67% 1.36% Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and Alaska Power & Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -421.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Alaska Power & Telephone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $5.04 billion 0.87 -$181.00 million ($0.32) -76.66 Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alaska Power & Telephone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. The Energy division generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. The Telecom division provides voice services, as well as broadband and data transport services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.