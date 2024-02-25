Critical Survey: Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvotech and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $85.02 million N/A -$513.58 million N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals $560,000.00 10.42 -$10.21 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alvotech.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alvotech has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alvotech and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 0 2 1 0 2.33 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alvotech presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 27.22%. Given Alvotech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alvotech is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Alvotech and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals -2,021.31% -302.61% -144.74%

Summary

Alvotech beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

