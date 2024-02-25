Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.79

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and traded as low as $30.72. Croda International shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 8,241 shares trading hands.

Croda International Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.