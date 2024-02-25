CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

