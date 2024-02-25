Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $240.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.50.

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $238.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $240.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.36.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

