Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Dana has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 2.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

