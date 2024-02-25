Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 392,294 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 258,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Danakali Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. The company focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

