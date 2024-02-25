Decred 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.05 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $20.92 or 0.00040635 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $332.16 million and $6.05 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00132160 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006390 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,879,414 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

