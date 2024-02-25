Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $90.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

