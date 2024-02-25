DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $39.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.22.

Several research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.