DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $39.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.22.
Several research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DENTSPLY SIRONA
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.