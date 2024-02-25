DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.64.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,189. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $116.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

