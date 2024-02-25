dForce USD One Day Volume Reaches $14,994.47 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.91 million and approximately $14,994.47 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00136129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008182 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,062,771 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99461843 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9,323.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.