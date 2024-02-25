Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.4% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 51.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DEO opened at $152.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.75. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

