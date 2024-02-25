DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-1.020 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

