DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-1.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 2,919,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,779,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 84,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 151,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 435,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,909 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

