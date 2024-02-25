Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 12th

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 222.2%.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $334.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

