Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $2.97. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 949,912 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $334.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.