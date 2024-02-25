Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Alice Williams Purchases 8,500 Shares

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) insider Alice Williams bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.94 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,990.00 ($16,333.33).

Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Djerriwarrh Investments alerts:

Djerriwarrh Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.