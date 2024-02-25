Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Down 1.4%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 46,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 279,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dolly Varden Silver Co. will post 0.0100319 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

