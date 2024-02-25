Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.51 and traded as high as C$7.88. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 93,596 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
