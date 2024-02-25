Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.51 and traded as high as C$7.88. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 93,596 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.92.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$683.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.