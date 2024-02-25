DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Trading 37.2% Higher

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 37.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.74 and last traded at C$14.72. Approximately 21,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 29,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.73.

DHT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

