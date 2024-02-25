Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

