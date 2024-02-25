Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-$1.00 EPS.

DRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Man Group plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Driven Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

