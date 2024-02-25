e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for 0.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

ELF traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $186.96.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

