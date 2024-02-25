Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Impinj worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

PI stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,555. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

