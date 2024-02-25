Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,742 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

