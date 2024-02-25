Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 57,092 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,092 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.94% of 89bio worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 89bio by 2,823.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $13,043,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $11,502,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

89bio Price Performance

ETNB opened at $11.18 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

89bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

